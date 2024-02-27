Federal Court Overseeing Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Docket Designates Track 2 Diseases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has issued a plan for Track 2 Discovery, ruling that Track 2 cases will include plaintiffs alleging that they developed prostate cancer, kidney disease, lung cancer, liver cancer, or breast cancer as a result of exposure to contaminated water at the U.S. Military Base.

In the Feb. 26 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that it believes “staging discovery and trials by ‘tracks’ of illnesses is the most efficient way to advance the Camp Lejeune Justice Act litigation …