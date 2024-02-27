CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group Moves to Compel ATSDR Water Modeling Project in Native Form


February 27, 2024


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has moved to compel production of the ATSDR’s Water Modeling Project file in its native format, arguing that breaking the project file apart will “completely destroy the file’s organization and thereby render significant portions of the file unusable.”

In a Feb. 20 memorandum of law supporting its motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group maintained that The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry’s water modeling profile file is “clearly discoverable.”

