Camp Lejeune Court Requires All Plaintiffs to File Short Form Complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has weighed in on a defense motion to amend a case management order, ruling that all plaintiffs will be required to file Short Form Complaints.

The Feb. 26 order from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina addressed the defendant’s motion to amend Case Management Order No. 2, efforts which were opposed by the plaintiffs.

In addressing the motion, the court explained that, after appointing the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group, it entered case management orders streamlining pretrial procedures in …