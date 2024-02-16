Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Plaintiffs Seek ‘Immediate Appellate Review’ of Order Striking Jury Trial Demand
February 16, 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have asked the North Carolina federal court to certify immediate appellate review of a recent order in which the court granted a motion to strike the jury trial demand in the plaintiffs’ master complaint.
In the Feb. 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the PLG argued that there is “substantial ground for difference of opinion” in the question of whether the Camp Lejeune Justice Act permits jury trials against the United States.
