Camp Lejeune Judge Tells Track 1 Plaintiffs to ‘Be Prepared to Commence Trials in 2024’

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal judge overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation claims has issued an order outlining deadlines for Track 1 cases, saying the parties should be “prepared to commence trials for the Track 1 Discovery Plaintiffs in 2024.”

In the Track 1 Order issued Feb. 2 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina in which it outlined deadlines and procedures for the discovery pool.

In the order, the court lifted the stay on the cases in the Track 1 Discovery Pool and asked each Track 1 Discovery Plaintiff to …