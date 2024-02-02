U.S. EPA Releases Proposal That Will Label 9 PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ as Hazardous

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a proposal that would label nine per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous, according to a press release.

In a release issued Feb. 1, the EPA proposed two rules that “would add to the agency’s comprehensive approach to tackle PFAS pollution across the country.”

“EPA is proposing to modify the definition of hazardous waste as it applies to cleanups at permitted hazardous waste facilities,” the release explained. “This modification would assure that EPA’s regulations clearly reflect EPA’s and authorized states’ authority to require cleanup of the full range of substances that …