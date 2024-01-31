United States Backs Efforts to Amend Camp Lejeune Water Contamination CMO

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has backed its motion to amend a case management order entered in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims, maintaining that the pool of discovery plaintiffs and bellwether plaintiffs should be representative of the entire universe of plaintiffs, not only in terms of the criteria the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group mentions, but also “in terms of the strength of their claims.”

In a Jan. 30 reply brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States backed its proposed amendments, contending that the suggestions will speed …