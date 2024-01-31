United States Submits Revised Track 1 Discovery Plaintiff Selection in Camp Lejeune Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has submitted a revised Track 1 Discovery Plaintiff Selection in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims.

In a Jan. 29 notice filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States said the revision was necessary after determining that two of the selected plaintiffs had previously opted out of discovery.

“The United States therefore replaces those selections with Plaintiffs who are not opted-out from Track 1 discovery,” the notice said.

The Track 1 Discovery Plaintiff Selection is broken down into diseases: leukemia, bladder …