North Carolina Court Permits United States More Time to Respond to Motion for Summary Judgment on Specific Causation

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has permitted the United States more time to respond to a recent motion for partial summary judgment on specific causation.

In a one-page order issued Jan. 30, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina found good cause with the United States’ motion to extend the deadline and allowed the defendant until Feb. 19 to respond.

In a Jan. 15 brief, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group argued that granting the motion will save “many days of trial for each case, …