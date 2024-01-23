CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group Asks for Consolidated Trials


January 23, 2024


  • Rule 16 Proposal


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group has asked the court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket to consolidate Track 1 cases for trial by disease, calling it an “efficient method of docket management.”

In the Jan. 22 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group maintained that the proposed is “designed to ease the burden on the Court’s calendar.”

According to the statement, the court ordered a hearing to be held in certain Track 1 cases, asking about the prosect of intermediate settlement.


