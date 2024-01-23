Camp Lejeune Judge Says Opt-Out Provision ‘Does Not Allow Plaintiffs to Reevaluate’ Eligibility

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has granted the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group’s motion to enforce a Case Management Order, ruling that plaintiffs who had previously opted out of consideration for Track 1 Discovery Pool are ineligible for selection, even if they have since changed their minds.

In the Jan. 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina opined that the opt-out provision does not “allow plaintiffs the opportunity to continuously reevaluate their Discovery Pool eligibility.”

“Such continued reevaluation defeats the purpose of a case management order intended to …