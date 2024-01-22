CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Court Says Footwear Company Can Depose Travelers’ Employees in Water Contamination Coverage Case


January 22, 2024


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –– A Michigan court has granted a footwear company’s request to depose Travelers Indemnity Company employees in a water contamination lawsuit, concluding that each of the noticed witnesses is an experienced claim handler “who may have relevant personal knowledge concerning Travelers’ practices and industry practices.”

In a Jan. 17 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan found that the water contamination defendant has established that it cannot get the information “any other way.”

In January 2018, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued Wolverine, accusing it of improperly disposing of waste, resulting in …


