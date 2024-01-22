Mich. Court Weighs in on Privileged Document Dispute, Says Some Documents Not Protected

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –– A Michigan federal court has weighed in on a dispute regarding privileged documents in a water contamination case filed against a footwear company, ruling that some of the contested documents are not protected by privilege.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan issued two separate orders, the first of which was entered on Jan. 17, after an in camera review by the Special Master of defendant North River Insurance Company’s documents.

The underlying case was filed by Michigan Department of Environmental Quality against Wolverine, in which the plaintiff accused the defendant of …