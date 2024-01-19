CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Plaintiff Leadership Group Opposes U.S. Government’s Efforts to Amend CMO


January 19, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have opposed the U.S. Government’s efforts to amend a Case Management Order, contesting in part that the defendant’s efforts to require each plaintiff to file a Short Form Complaint and extend the fact discovery deadline should be denied.

In a Jan. 16 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group opposed the efforts to amend Case Management Order No. 2, calling the proposed changes “bad ideas.”

The U.S. Government moved to amend CMO 2 …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS