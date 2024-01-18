Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Group Seeks to Bypass Question of Specific Causation, Moves for Partial Summary Judgment
January 18, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Relief Motion
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has moved for partial summary judgment on the issue of specific causation, arguing that granting the motion will save “many days of trial for each case, millions of dollars, and months of time from being wasted on unnecessary experts.”
In a Jan. 15 brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group maintained that there are no facts, either disputed or otherwise, that the court needs to consider in order to adjudicate the motion.
In light …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara