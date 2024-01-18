Camp Lejeune Plaintiff Leadership Group Withdraws Appeal of Order Denying Motion to Compel Study

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group has withdrawn its appeal of an order denying a motion to compel a U.S. Government study, noting that recent indications are that the study will be released in late January.

In a Jan. 14 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the group said that it was provided with a statement from the Director of the ATSDR indicating that the “government was working towards being ready for a public release of 2023 ATSDR Cancer Incidence Study in late January.”

“Defendant United States confirmed that …