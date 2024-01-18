CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Plaintiff Leadership Group Withdraws Appeal of Order Denying Motion to Compel Study


January 18, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group has withdrawn its appeal of an order denying a motion to compel a U.S. Government study, noting that recent indications are that the study will be released in late January.

In a Jan. 14 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the group said that it was provided with a statement from the Director of the ATSDR indicating that the “government was working towards being ready for a public release of 2023 ATSDR Cancer Incidence Study in late January.”

“Defendant United States confirmed that …


