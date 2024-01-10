Class Counsel Responds to $12.5 Billion 3M Water Contamination Settlement Objections, Says Proposal ‘Stunningly Favorable’

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Class Counsel in the national Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket has responded to pending objections to a $12.5 billion settlement agreement proposed by 3M Co., saying the overall reaction to the settlement proposal is “stunningly favorable.”

In a brief filed Jan. 9 with the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, class counsel noted that seven objections remain pending with regard to the settlement, including ones filed by Broward County, Sana Clarita Valley Water Agency, the City of Vancouver, City of DuPont, Town of East Hampton, Town of Islip, Town of …