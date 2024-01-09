Camp Lejeune Parties Permitted Additional Time to File Briefing on Settlement Master Candidates
January 9, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Parties in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have been granted an extension by the court for filing proposed Settlement Master candidates, which the parties insisted would “not adversely affect any work being done by the parties.”
In a Jan. 2 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina cited good cause had been shown on the joint motion of the parties for the extension.
“The Court orders that the deadline for the parties to submit proposals to the Court for its appointment of a Settlement Master is extended until January 16, …
