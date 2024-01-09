North Carolina Federal Court Oversees Status Conference in Camp Lejeune Coordinated Docket; Parties Say Nearly 1,500 Cases Pending

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has presided over a status conference, during which the court heard from “both parties regarding various discovery matters.”

According to a Jan. 9 docket entry, the status conference was held before Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, during which time the “parties request the motion to compel be held in abeyance.”

In a status report filed jointly on Jan. 2, the parties noted that 1,476 cases have been filed in …