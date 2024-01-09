Parties Await Ruling on Whether Camp Lejeune Jury Trials Can Proceed Against U.S. Government

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The plaintiffs’ leadership group in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have opposed efforts by the United States to strike jury trials, arguing in part that the defendant’s motion misinterprets Supreme Court precedent.

In a brief filed last month with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiff Leadership Group further contended that striking jury trials would “require the Court to effectively excise an entire sentence from the CLJA.”

The opposition brief explained that the Camp Lejeune Justice Act had been enacted to provide relief to those exposed to …