Camp Lejeune Parties Exchange Briefing on Proposed Track 3 Disease Designations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Parties involved in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have exchanged briefing on Track 3 Disease designations, with the plaintiffs asking that the court move the defendant’s proposed Track 2 Disease designations to Track 3.

In the defendant’s submission filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Dec. 27, the defendant asked shift any of its proposed Track 2 cases that are not selected by the Court to Track 3.

According to their Dec. 27 submission, the plaintiffs said that in September, the court designated bladder cancer, kidney …