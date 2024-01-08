Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership to Appeal Order Denying Motion to Compel Government Study

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –- A North Carolina federal court has asked the U.S. Government to respond to efforts to appeal an order denying a motion to compel in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation claims no later than Jan. 16.

Plaintiffs’ Leadership filed the notice of intent to appeal the order denying the motion to compel in a brief filed on Jan. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In an order issued Jan. 8 asked for the Government’s response, the federal court noted that “replies are not permitted absent leave of …