Wolverine May Depose Travelers’ In-House Counsel in Water Contamination Coverage Action

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –– A federal judge has denied objections to a special master’s order in a coverage dispute that arose between Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its insurers concerning water contamination claims filed against the footwear company by the state of Michigan.

In a Dec. 12 order, Judge Janet T. Neff of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan refused to disturb the special master’s order compelling the deposition testimony of Travelers’ Indemnity Co.’s in-house counsel Michael Ungaro on the basis that he was engaged in the ordinary business of claims handling.

In January 2018, the …