Ga. Federal Judge Stays PFAS Case Pending Finalization of Settlement in Federal MDL
November 17, 2023
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has granted defendants’ motion to stay a water contamination case pending finalization of a separate settlement by defendants E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. and The Chemours Co. in the federal PFAS MDL.
In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia concluded that a temporary stay will not unduly prejudice or disadvantage plaintiffs; rather, it will simplify the issues by streamlining discovery.
The lawsuit accuses Du Pont, Chemours, 3M Co., Daikin America Inc., Mount Vernon Mills, the Town of …
