JPML Refuses to Transfer Ariz. Federal Action to AFFF MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer an Arizona federal action to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability MDL docket, noting that although remand of the case to state court was stayed, transfer “would only introduce procedural inefficiencies.”

In an Oct. 4 order, the panel granted plaintiffs’ motion to vacate its order that conditionally transferred Grosch v. Tyco Fire Prods. LP, C.A. No. 2:23-01259 (D. Ariz. Sept. 15, 2023) to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

In that case, the assigned judge granted plaintiffs’ motion to remand the action …