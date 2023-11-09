JPML Refuses to Transfer Ariz. Federal Action to AFFF MDL Docket
November 9, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer an Arizona federal action to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability MDL docket, noting that although remand of the case to state court was stayed, transfer “would only introduce procedural inefficiencies.”
In an Oct. 4 order, the panel granted plaintiffs’ motion to vacate its order that conditionally transferred Grosch v. Tyco Fire Prods. LP, C.A. No. 2:23-01259 (D. Ariz. Sept. 15, 2023) to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
In that case, the assigned judge granted plaintiffs’ motion to remand the action …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place