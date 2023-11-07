Camp Lejeune Parties Disagree on Allow Defendant Right to Move to Dismiss for Failure to Comply
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have reached an agreement on a number of issues, including substantive questions underlying a Proposed Discovery Pool Profile Form.
On Nov. 6, the parties filed a joint notice of a proposed discovery profile pool form with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
The parties did note that they have been unable to reach an agreement on one issue: “whether the DPPF Order should permit the Defendant to move to dismiss, without prejudice, a plaintiff’s case for failure to substantially complete …
