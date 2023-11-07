North Carolina Court Releases Protective Order on ESI in Camp Lejeune Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has released a protective order pertaining to electronically stored information, ruling that it is intended to constitute a qualifying protective order under HIPAA, “which permits documents to be disclosed pursuant to a court order of competent jurisdiction.”

In Case Management Order No. 6, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina outlined parameters of electronically stored information (ESI) and documents subject to disclosure in the litigation.

According to the court, the term “confidential information” refers to information that, at the time of …