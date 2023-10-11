Plaintiffs File Master Complaint in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Coordinated Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The plaintiffs have filed their master complaint in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water litigation claims, explaining that it is estimated that “as many as one million people may have been exposed to [contaminated] water, including service members, civilian staff, and their respective families and dependents.”

The master complaint was filed on Oct. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The federal court had requested that Plaintiffs’ Leadership file a master complaint no later than 10 days after a Sept. 26 Case Management Order. For more on the CMO, see …