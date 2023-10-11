Georgia City Opposes Efforts to Stay Water Contamination Case, Says It Is Opting Out of National Settlement

ROME, Ga. –– A Georgia city with water contamination claims pending against a number of defendants in Georgia have opposed recent efforts to stay the proceedings, arguing that it has submitted a request to opt out of a settlement reached in the national multidistrict litigation docket.

In an Oct. 3 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the City of Summerville said that it is in the process of completing and submitting its request for exclusion to opt out of the proposed 3M Public Water system class settlement and, as such, no stay …