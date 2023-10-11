Georgia Court Allows Parties More Time to File Summary Judgment Materials in PFAS Case
October 11, 2023
ROME, Ga. –– The Georgia federal court overseeing a PFAS water contamination lawsuit has granted an unopposed motion for an extension of time in which to file public and/or redacted summary judgment materials, giving the parties until Oct. 26.
In a motion filed on Oct. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the plaintiff said he anticipates that the briefing amongst the remaining parties will “collectively rely on approximately 400 exhibits.”
In the motion, the plaintiff said that “many of the exhibits [the plaintiff] will submit and describe are designated confidential or contain references to …
