AFFF MDL Court Orders Parties to File Joint Status Report, Amends Schedule for Second Bellwether Program


October 11, 2023


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The South Carolina federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for aqueous film-forming foam products liability cases has ordered the parties to file a joint status report.

According to an Oct. 10 online docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina asked the parties to include a copy of the most recent case management or scheduling order in a Wisconsin state action, any filed motions in that case seeking to expedite the scheduling of dispositive motions and “any proposals among the parties to expedite the scheduling of dispositive motions.”

