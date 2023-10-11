AFFF MDL Court Orders Parties to File Joint Status Report, Amends Schedule for Second Bellwether Program
October 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Amendment
CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The South Carolina federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for aqueous film-forming foam products liability cases has ordered the parties to file a joint status report.
According to an Oct. 10 online docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina asked the parties to include a copy of the most recent case management or scheduling order in a Wisconsin state action, any filed motions in that case seeking to expedite the scheduling of dispositive motions and “any proposals among the parties to expedite the scheduling of dispositive motions.”
A week prior to …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place