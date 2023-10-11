Maine Federal Judge Allows PFAS Action to Proceed Against Suppliers

AUGUSTA, Maine – A Maine federal magistrate judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit in which several homeowners have accused three chemical companies, including 3M, of supplying a paper mill with PFAS which contaminated their property and groundwater.

In an Oct. 5 order, Judge John C. Nivison of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine found the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that 3M, Solenis and BASF failed to warn defendant Huhtamaki Inc. about the need to contain its residuals or outputs that became contaminated with PFAS, and of the risks to people in the vicinity if exposed to PFAS.