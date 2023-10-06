U.S. Supreme Court Distributes DuPont’s C-8 Water Contamination Appeal for Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has distributed for conference the appeal of an order affirming a $40 million verdict entered in a C-8 water contamination case, according to a recent docket entry.

In an Oct. 2 docket entry, the nation’s highest court stated that the appeal had been distributed for conference of Oct. 6.

In June, E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a 6th Circuit panel majority’s affirmation of a $40 million verdict in which an Ohio jury found the company’s alleged C-8 contamination of water sources from its West Virginia …