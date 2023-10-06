N.C. Court Issues Case Management Orders in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Coordinated Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court has issued a Case Management Order noting that only members in leadership roles can file in the Master Docket and all other orders, pleadings, and motions must be filed in individual Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases.

In the Sept. 26 Case Management Order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina also wrote that “each judge assigned to actions on an individual docket shall retain the inherent to manage such actions, subject to determinations made on the Master Docket.”

“Except as provided otherwise in this order, all CLJA actions …