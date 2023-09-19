North Carolina Court Denies Challenges to Order Appointing Leadership Group in Camp Lejeune Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has denied a motion to reconsider its appointment of a leadership group, concluding that the leadership group is “experienced and diverse.”

In a Sept. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina opined the movant has failed to prove that there is no law or statute permitting the court to enter the order appointing leadership.

In the order, the court explained that when the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was enacted, Congress knew that the court had four District Judges that would …