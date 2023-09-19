U.S. Navy, Department of Justice Announce Voluntary Settlement Program for Camp Lejeune Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A new system of Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury payouts has been proposed by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Department of Justice that would offer payments to claimants between $100,000 and $550,000.

The government agencies announced the plan on Sept. 6, in which they stated that the process –– called the “Elective Option” –– is voluntary, but will offer a quicker resolution of claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.

“This option supplements other processes currently available under the CLJA, which remain in place,” the agencies said in the press release.

The …