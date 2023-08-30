Parties in Camp Lejeune Docket Clash on Proposed Discovery and Trial Plan
August 30, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Defense Plan
- Plaintiff Plan
- Proposed CMO
- Short Form Complaint
- Status Report
- Website Notice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The parties involved in the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination coordinated docket have filed proposed case management plans with the court but noted that the parties have different proposed language with regard to the discovery and trial plan.
In a separate Aug. 25 filing entered into the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina’s docket, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group stated that it had launched a public website that can be accessed at https://camplejeunecourtinfo.com.
“The website will be used for the purpose of posting orders, schedules, and other basic public information so that Plaintiffs’ …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington
HarrisMartin's Complimentary Webinar Series: Rideshare Sexual Assault Litigation - Uber Important
September 06, 2023