Plaintiff Leadership Group Opposes Motion to Consider Camp Lejeune Appointments
August 30, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The plaintiff leadership group appointed by the federal court overseeing the coordinated Camp Lejeune water contamination docket has opposed a motion to reconsider its appointment, saying that for more than 60 years, courts have exercised their power to “appoint lead counsel to resolve common issues in pretrial proceedings in complex litigations involving numerous plaintiffs.”
In an Aug. 28 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the group maintained that the court considered dozens of candidates prior to signing an order “appointing an experienced and diverse slate to lead this critically …
