Camp Lejeune Leadership Appoint Members of Executive, Steering Committees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Those appointed as lead and co-lead counsel in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation claims has selected members of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Plaintiffs' Steering Committee.

In an Aug. 18 report and status update filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, leadership noted that it had "convened, deliberated, and selected the members" as requested by the court.

The Plaintiffs' Executive Committee will be comprised of Aimee Wagstaff (Wagstaff Law Firm), John Bash (Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP), Brian Barr (Levin Papantonion Rafferty Proctor Buchanan O'Brien Barr …