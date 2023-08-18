Law Firm Moves to Reconsider Camp Lejeune Leadership Appointment Order, Says Court ‘Forced Consolidation’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A law firm has filed a motion to reconsider the appointment of leadership counsel in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation, saying that the court has committed an improper error by “forcing consolidation” on its clients.

In an Aug. 16 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, counsel from Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, LLC, in Charleston, S.C., argued that the Leadership Order “should be reviewed and appropriately rescinded or amended under Rule 59 as it displays no controlling law and creates a direct, obvious, and observable …