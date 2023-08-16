S.C. Court Allows Parties More Time to Respond to Opposition of 3M PFAS Settlement Proposal
August 16, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion to Intervene
CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The South Carolina federal court overseeing the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability MDL docket has allowed plaintiffs and 3M Co. more time to respond to those states opposing a recent $10.3 billion settlement agreement announced by the company.
In an Aug. 16 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina allowed the parties until Aug. 28 to respond to a motion to intervene filed by more than 20 states.
On July 26, the states –– including California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin –– filed a motion to intervene in order to “protect …
