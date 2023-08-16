South Carolina Sues Chemical Companies Over Alleged PFAS Water Contamination

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The State of South Carolina has sued a number of chemical companies for alleged PFAS contamination of drinking water, saying the defendants have “known for decades” that the chemicals are toxic.

In a complaint filed Aug. 7 in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial Circuit, County of Richland, the State of South Carolina said it aims to hold “the world’s largest chemical companies accountable for their widespread contamination of the State’s natural resources, including the drinking water upon which South Carolinians depend with toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).”

The plaintiff further says that …