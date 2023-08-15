Georgia Judge Signs Off On PFAS Water Contamination Settlement Agreement with DyStar
August 15, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Consent Decree
ROME, Ga. –– A Georgia federal judge has signed a consent decree approving the settlement of PFAS water contamination claims brought against DyStar LP, under which the company will be required to contribute $7.5 million to fund a water quality improvement project.
Hon. Amy Totenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia signed off on the settlement agreement on July 17.
The underlying class action was brought by Jarrod Johnson individually and on behalf of class of persons similarly situated. In the suit, Johnson stated that he was a customer of the Rome Water and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown