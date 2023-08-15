Georgia Judge Signs Off On PFAS Water Contamination Settlement Agreement with DyStar

ROME, Ga. –– A Georgia federal judge has signed a consent decree approving the settlement of PFAS water contamination claims brought against DyStar LP, under which the company will be required to contribute $7.5 million to fund a water quality improvement project.

Hon. Amy Totenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia signed off on the settlement agreement on July 17.

The underlying class action was brought by Jarrod Johnson individually and on behalf of class of persons similarly situated. In the suit, Johnson stated that he was a customer of the Rome Water and …