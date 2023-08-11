N.C. Court Extends All Deadlines in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Coordinated Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The court overseeing the growing number of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases has entered an order extending all responsive deadlines, discovery deadlines, and all other deadlines in pending cases in the district.

In an Aug. 2 order filed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the court said that it found good cause to extend the deadlines.

“There being good cause shown, the court orders that all responsive pleading deadlines, discovery deadlines, and all other deadlines in all Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases in this district –– including individual complaints filed …