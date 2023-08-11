N.C. Court Extends All Deadlines in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Coordinated Docket
August 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The court overseeing the growing number of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases has entered an order extending all responsive deadlines, discovery deadlines, and all other deadlines in pending cases in the district.
In an Aug. 2 order filed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the court said that it found good cause to extend the deadlines.
“There being good cause shown, the court orders that all responsive pleading deadlines, discovery deadlines, and all other deadlines in all Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases in this district –– including individual complaints filed …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown