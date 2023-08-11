Recently Appointed Camp Lejeune Leadership Says ‘Plan to Move Cases to Resolution Taking Shape’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Recently appointed leadership in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have convened recently and reported to the North Carolina federal court overseeing the matter that “a plan to move the CLJA cases towards resolution is taking shape.”

In a Joint Status Report filed July 28 with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the parties also requested the extension of deadlines. The court granted this request several days later. For more on the order, see the related story in this issue.

In the Status Report, recently appointed Plaintiffs’ Lead Counsel J. Edward …