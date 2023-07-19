North Carolina Federal Court Names Lead, Liaison Counsel in Camp Lejeune Coordinated Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court overseeing all civil Camp Lejeune water contamination cases has appointed lead and liaison counsel and, after “careful consideration,” named J. Edward Bell III of the Bell Legal Group as lead counsel of the docket.

In a July 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina further named Zina Bash of Keller Postman LLC as Co-Lead Counsel & Government Liaison.

Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Michael Dowling of the Dowling Firm PLLC, Robin Greenwald of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., James A. Roberts III of …