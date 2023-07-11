Kentucky Court Allows Tyco Time to FIle Responsive Pleadings in Recently Filed Water Contamination Case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky federal court has allowed Tyco Defendants motion for an extension to file responsive pleadings while it waits to see if a water contamination case asserted against it by the Commonwealth of Kentucky is transferred to multidistrict litigation proceedings pending in South Carolina.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky acknowledged in its July 7 order that the Tyco Defendants removed the case with the intent of transferring it to the multidistrict litigation docket pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

As such, the defendants sought an …