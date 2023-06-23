3M Reaches $10.3 Billion Settlement of Public Water Supplier PFAS Contamination Claims

ST. PAUL, Minn. –– 3M Co. has announced a $10.3 billion settlement of claims relating to the PFAS contamination of public water, saying the “broad class resolution” will support PFAs remediation for public water suppliers that detect the contaminant at any level or may do so in the future.

In a June 22 press release, 3M said that the settlement, payable over 13 years, resolves “current and future drinking water claims by PWS related to PFOA, PFOS, and all other PFAS, including those that are included as a portion of the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) multi-district litigation based in …