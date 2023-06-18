N.C. Judge Grants Unopposed Motions for Extension of Time for Defendant to Answer Camp Lejeune Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal judge has granted unopposed motions for extension of time for the defendant to answer all pending Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases presiding before the judge.

In a text order entered on June 9, Hon. Louise Wood Flanagan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina granted the defendant’s unopposed motion to “answer or otherwise plead to plaintiff’s complaint in all CLJA cases assigned to me through and including June 23, 2023.”

In a motion filed May 30 in 44 pending Camp Lejeune water contamination cases, the United States …