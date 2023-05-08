Number of Pending Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Cases Tops 900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– More than 900 cases have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina since the expiration of the deadline which allowed the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps six months to act on Camp Lejeune Justice Act administrative claims.

A total of 917 cases have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina under the court’s 804 cause of action designation since February 11, according to the court’s docket.

Judges in North Carolina responded to the growing number of claims recently, issuing an order establishing …